‘Wordle’ was one of the fashionable games of a few months ago. A daily challenge in which you had to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. Since the triumph of this game, options such as ‘Summle’ have multiplied, where it was necessary to discover how to arrive at a number with numbers and mathematical signs. Such was the importance that the New York Times decided to buy the original ‘Wordle’ from its creator. The success of these types of challenges lies in the fact that you don’t need to register to play, they are easy to do and understand, you don’t need to download them and you can play them both on your computer and on your smartphone and tablets.

If you are a movie lover this is your game. One of the new variants of ‘Wordle’ is ‘

Framed‘, in which you have to guess the name of a movie through six screenshots of it. For each attempt, with a maximum of six, one more capture of the film will appear and it will be easier to guess.

The name of the movies is in their original language and once we have guessed the name or we have used all the tries, we will have to wait for the next day to guess another movie. The website has a list of movies, which will help the user when searching for the name.

The name of the game comes from ‘frame’, the English word that refers to a frame, one of the images that videos or movies are made of. Unlike the original ‘Wordle’, there are no clues other than the frames it shows you. As in the rest of the variants of this type of game, it is possible to share the results on social networks in which to see the percentage of failures and the streak of successful films.