Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Nutrition Doctor Maarit Vaalamo woke up with her swollen fingers and made an important observation about her diet: The problem disappeared with a few small constants

April 19, 2022
Maarit Vaalamo decided to correct her blood pressure before exposing her to diseases. He cut off excess salt from his diet, and the results came as early as a couple of months.

Almost everyone of us eat too much salt. Many people think they don’t even use salt for a name, when in reality they get it, doubling the recommendations.

The most well-known health risk of salt overuse is high blood pressure, which strains the heart, blood vessels and kidneys. About two million Finnish adults have high blood pressure, which can lead to cerebrovascular disorders, among other things.

