Fragili: plot, cast, how many episodes, locations and streaming of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5

Fragili is the mini series broadcast in absolute first TV on Canale 5 on August 16, 2024 at 9:20 pm. The series is composed of two parts both broadcast tonight in prime time and late evening. The fiction was filmed on the Conero Riviera between Numana and Sirolo and is directed by Raffaele Mertes. A group of elderly people are suddenly evicted from the nursing home and find themselves in an educational community for children without families. Let’s see all the information.

Plot

At the heart of the story, which is loosely based on a true story, is generational integration. A group of elderly people are suddenly evicted from a nursing home and find themselves in an educational community for children without families. After an initial phase of generational conflict, young and old will unite in one large family, creating emotional bonds between missed grandparents and improvised grandchildren.

Fragile: the cast of the series and the location

The series boasts an exceptional cast. Focused on the integration between the elderly and the young, the fiction produced by Sunshine and directed by Raffaele Mertes boasts a cast that includes, among others, Barbara Bouchet, Corinne Clery, Massimo Dapporto, Maurizio Mattioli, Barbara Alberti and, for the first time on set, Filippo Bordignon, an athlete and dancer with Down syndrome. The Marche Film Commission, the body of the Marche Region that deals with the regional audiovisual sector in all sectors of the supply chain and promotes the Marche as a place of film production and as a tourist destination, provided organizational support for the filming.

What is the location of Fragili? Filming took place in the months of November and December 2023 for a duration of about five weeks on the Conero Riviera, between the municipalities of Numana and Sirolo, in the province of Ancona.

How many episodes?

How many episodes are planned for Fragili? The series will air as an absolute first vision on Canale 5 tonight, August 16, 2024, from 9:20 pm. The fiction is divided into two parts, both on air tonight. Therefore, it will not return in the next evenings, but will be broadcast in its entirety today.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fragili live on TV and streaming? Appointment tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or recover it at any time thanks to the on demand function on the free Mediaset Infinity platform.