Palio di Siena 16 August 2024, the horses and the relative districts: all the assignments

Which horses will run the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024? The ten Contrade participate in the race with a horse that is assigned to them by random draw from a pool of horses selected among those physically fit. The suitability tests and the assignment of the horses (the Tratta) take place three days before the Palio; before the Palio, six trial races are held (one in the morning and one in the afternoon) during which the jockey, chosen by the Contrada, becomes familiar with the horse which, at the same time, becomes familiar with the tuff of the Piazza.

Which horses will run the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024? Fate has favored the Selva contrada, which has been assigned the reigning champion and winner of the July 2 edition (with the jockey Brigante and the Onda contrada): Tabacco. Also celebrating are the contradaioli of Valdimontone, Istrice and Oca, who have been randomly awarded the horses deemed strongest: Veranu, Viso d’Angelo and Ares Elce respectively. The Leocorno contrada will compete with Zentiles, the Nicchio with Brivido Sardo and the Lupa with Benitos. Then come Zenis, for the Civetta contrada, Canarinu for the Onda contrada and Comancio for the Chiocciola. Among the veterans, Viso d’Angelo and Tabacco stand out, having run the Palio di Siena five and seven times respectively. The debutants are Zentiles, Benitos, Canarinu and Comancio.

After the Tratta and the Assignment of the horses to the ten participating Contrade, the management has reached an agreement with the jockeys to form the pairings in view of the Palio dell’Assunta. The jockeys, however, can be replaced at any time up until the signing scheduled for August 16. Here is the overall picture, with today’s Contrade, horses and jockeys.

Contrada della Selva: horse Tabacco; jockey Andrea Sanna

Contrada della Lupa: horse Benitos; jockey Dino Pes called Velvet

Contrada Valdimontone: horse Veranu; jockey Jonatan Bartoletti called Scompiglio

Contrada dell’Onda: horse Canarinu; jockey Sebastiano Murtas called Grandine

Contrada del Nicchio: horse Brivido Sardo; jockey Federico Guglielmi called Tamurè

Contrada del Leocorno: horse Zentiles; jockey Elias Mannucci called Turbine

Contrada della Civetta: horse Zenis; jockey Enrico Bruschelli called Bellocchio

Contrada of the Chiocciola: Comancio horse; jockey Giuseppe Zedde called Gingillo

Contrada dell’Oca: horse Ares Elce; jockey Carlo Sanna called Brigante

Contrada dell’Istrice: horse Viso d’Angelo; jockey Giovanni Atzeni called Tittia

Streaming and TV

We have seen the horses that will run the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024 (Madonna dell’Assunta), but where can you watch it live on TV and live streaming? This year too, La7 will be showing the traditional race in the Tuscan city live. For some time now, La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting the live broadcast of the Palio di Siena. At the last tender to assign the TV rights for the event, La7’s offer was 540 thousand, approximately 67 thousand euros per Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio of August 16, 2024, the live broadcast will start at 4:45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary will be entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. Commentary will be given by Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.