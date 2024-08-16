Fragile: the cast of the series broadcast on Canale 5. Actors and characters

Who is the cast of Fragili, the series broadcast tonight – August 16, 2024 – on Canale 5 in first vision? Focused on the integration between the elderly and the young, the fiction produced by Sunshine and directed by Raffaele Mertes boasts a cast that includes, among others, Barbara Bouchet, Corinne Clery, Massimo Dapporto, Maurizio Mattioli, Barbara Alberti and, for the first time on set, Filippo Bordignon, an athlete and dancer with Down syndrome. Providing organizational support for the filming was Marche Film Commission, the body of the Marche Region that deals with the regional audiovisual sector in all sectors of the supply chain and promotes the Marche as a place of film production and as a tourist destination.

Fragili, the two-part TV series both airing tonight on Canale 5, was filmed on the Conero Riviera between Numana and Sirolo. Directed by Raffaele Mertes. The plot is inspired by a true story: a group of elderly people are suddenly evicted from their retirement home, finding themselves welcomed into an educational community for children.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the cast of Fragili, but where to watch it live on TV and streaming? Appointment tonight on Canale 5 at 9.20 pm. It will be possible to follow it in live streaming or recover it at any time thanks to the on demand function on the free Mediaset Infinity platform.