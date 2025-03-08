The Queen of Waterpolo 2025 that is disputed in the pool of Son Hugo de Palma de Mallorca already has the final defined (Sunday, 13.00 h, teleport). It will be a reissue of last year’s duel between CN Sant Andreu, current champion, and the Astralpool CN Sabadell, the hegemonic team of the competition with 18 titles.

The Sant Andreu easily undid the Sant Feliu, the surprise team of this Cup, 20-10, while Sabadell had more difficulties in a adjusted first time to overcome Catalonia (16-8), another of those who surprised in rooms by eliminating Mediterrani.

Vallesanas and Barcelona were seen on the first day of the League, in October, with home triumph for Sabadell 10-15.

Sant Andreu, 20 – Sant Feliu, 10

Placid duel for the champion, with a resounding 13-2 at rest

In the first semifinal, the Sant Andreu, current champion of the Cup and second classified of the League, imposed his status before a volunteer Sant Feliu, who had surprised the Atlètic Barceloneta in rooms.

Those of Javi Aznar brought the pass to the final from a good start with an initial partial of 4-0 (2 goals from Alba Muñoz and 2 of Elena Ruiz), which closed with a 7-1 in the first quarter. In the second, the duel was liquidated with another resounding 6-1, which raised the score to a conclusive 13-2 in the break.

With this advantage, Aznar reserved the starting players thinking about the final, so that Sant Feliu could at least give the pleasure of winning the last quarter with a partial of 3-5.

The top scorers of the match were Ariadna Ruiz and María Palacio, both with 4 goals. For Sant Feliu, Mar Navarro scored 4 goals.

Sabadell, 16 – Catalunya, 8

The ‘Cata’ opposed resistance until the break, but claudicated before a pride Bea Ortiz, author of 7 goals

In the second semifinal, the Astralpool CN Sabadell took advantage in the first quarter with a 3-2 with the three goals of Bea Ortiz, which turned around Katherine Rogers around 0-1.

The leader of the League had to be used thoroughly and squeeze the quality of his workforce to defeat the Barcelona team of the Gràcia neighborhood. Clara Díaz put the draw at 3 at the beginning of the second quarter, the Italian Sofia Giustini replied with the 4-3, but Vosseberg matched again (4-4). Simone Van de Kraats, one of the three flaming birled signings to Mataró (along with his countryman Laura Aarts and Hungarian Rita Keszthelyi), put things in her place with two consecutive (6-4), first advantage of +2. Before the break, Susana Díaz cut distances with 6-5 and Bea Ortiz, in superiority, scored her fourth goal (7-5).

In the third period, CN Sabadell left the pass to the final with a bouncy of 6-2 with three goals from Bea Ortiz, the designated best player in the world of water polo of 2024. The 13-7 left the Tasting Very touched for the last quarter.

In the last 8 minutes, David Palma dosed his starting players thinking about the final, and gave the young women Ona Jurado, Irene González, Irene Casado, Paula Carrasco or the Alternate Porter Mar Carrasco. The partial was 3-1.