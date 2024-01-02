Reuters quoted spokesman Elon Levy in an online press conference as saying, “We assure the leaders of South Africa that history will judge you, and it will judge you without mercy.”

South Africa had submitted a request to the International Court of Justice to take action against Israel due to the military operations it launched in the Gaza Strip, but this move faces several challenges that may prevent it from achieving its goals.

South Africa has also been a vocal critic of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

According to a statement by the International Court of Justice, South Africa accused Israel of committing what it described as “acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” explaining that “Israel’s actions are accompanied by the specific intent required to destroy the Palestinians of Gaza as part of the broader national, racial and ethnic group, that is, the Palestinians.”

For its part, Israel described South Africa's request as not based on any legal basis, accusing Pretoria of cooperating with what it called “a terrorist group calling for the destruction of Israel” in reference to the Hamas movement, and claimed that Israel is working to limit harm to civilians.

The head of the Israeli National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi, said that Israel will not boycott the proceedings of the International Court of Justice after South Africa asked the court to initiate proceedings against Israel on charges of committing acts of genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hanegbi added that participation aims to reject South Africa's petition and refute the accusation against it, which he described as ridiculous.