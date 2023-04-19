The trial had several delays that ended with an “amicable” agreement between the parties before starting the opening arguments. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems has accused the powerful Fox network of issuing false accusations of voter fraud that still rock American politics and hurt its business.

Fox Corp and Fox News said they were pleased to reach an “amicable” settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit brought by the company whose machines count votes in US elections.

“We acknowledge the court rulings declaring certain claims about Dominion false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards,” Fox Corp reacted.

Fox will pay $787 million to settle the election lawsuit, according to Dominion.

Dominion CEO John Poulos and attorneys speak to the media after Dominion Voting Systems and Fox settled a $787.5 million defamation lawsuit. © Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

The jury was going to determine if one of the largest media companies in the world defamed the Dominion company by airing accusations of alleged electoral fraud in the elections that current President Joe Biden won against Republican Donald Trump.

The trial would shed light on what happened on Fox News in the weeks after the 2020 elections. This would have put the misinformation that spread after the elections at the center of the debate.

According to Dominion, Fox stars such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro allowed several lawyers on their platform to claim that the company used algorithms to transfer the votes that Trump had obtained to the current president.

News in development…