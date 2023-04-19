Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Milan qualifies for the Champions League semifinal: see the goals of the match

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Milan qualifies for the Champions League semifinal: see the goals of the match


close

Milan

Naples vs. Milan.

Naples vs. Milan.

They met in the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Napoli and Milan They played the second leg of the quarterfinals of the European Champions League on Tuesday.

Milan celebrates against Napoli.

Napoli went out onto the field to devour Milan, but it was ineffective. Then Milan reacted, first they missed a penalty and then Giroud retaliated and scored the great goal to make it 0-1.

Napoli put some pressure on by finding a late goal, through Osimehen, at 90.

Thus, the series was 2-1 in favor of Milan that gave them the step to the semifinal.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Milan #qualifies #Champions #League #semifinal #goals #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Milan eliminates Napoli and is a semifinalist in the Champions League

Milan eliminates Napoli and is a semifinalist in the Champions League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result