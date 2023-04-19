Milan qualifies for the Champions League semifinal: see the goals of the match

Napoli and Milan They played the second leg of the quarterfinals of the European Champions League on Tuesday.

Milan celebrates against Napoli.

Napoli went out onto the field to devour Milan, but it was ineffective. Then Milan reacted, first they missed a penalty and then Giroud retaliated and scored the great goal to make it 0-1.

Napoli put some pressure on by finding a late goal, through Osimehen, at 90.

Thus, the series was 2-1 in favor of Milan that gave them the step to the semifinal.

SPORTS

