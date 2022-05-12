Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

Significantly increasing antibodies against the coronavirus: This is the goal of the fourth vaccination, also known as the second booster. A study compared Moderna and Biontech – with surprising results.

Great Britain – antibodies, T-cells, immune response – in the course of the corona pandemic, knowledge of how vaccinations work, which Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson developed, for example, found its way into everyday normality. However, the question of the extent to which repeated boosting of the immune system in the face of the corona virus can be expedient led to various discussions, some of which took extreme positions. A study from Great Britain is now devoted to the effectiveness, as well as the pros and cons of the fourth vaccination. A second booster, both from Moderna and from Biontech, was able to move the researchers to a positive conclusion.

Corona: Antibodies through a second booster – researchers are studying Biontech and Moderna

The study, the results of which are published on May 9, 2022 in the medical journal The Lancet were published was under the direction of Alasdair Munro. The researcher is part of the COV-BOOST, a study program for corona vaccinations funded by the University Hospital Southampton Foundation. A fourth vaccination was administered to 166 participants between January 11 and 25, 2022 as part of the investigation. The test subjects were on average 70 years old and had been boosted with the Biontech vaccine about seven months previously.

The researchers administered either the Biontech preparation or half the dose of the Moderna vaccine as a second booster to the test group, which consisted of 52 percent men. The active substance was injected into a skeletal muscle of the upper arm. Participants reported local pain after vaccination, as well as some fatigue. However, there were no more serious consequences during the course of the investigation.

Corona: increase in antibodies – that’s why the fourth vaccination in the British study is surprising

In addition to checking for possible side effects, the researchers were particularly interested in monitoring the rise in antibodies, the formation of which should be stimulated by the vaccination. The results of a comparison after 14 days amazed the scientists: The effectiveness of the fourth vaccination, which is generally considered to be rather low, apparently exceeded that of the first booster.

“The peak values ​​of the immune responses after the fourth dose were similar and sometimes even better than the peak responses after the third dose,” summarizes the study, which measured the concentration of antibodies in ELISA laboratory units (ELU) per milliliter of blood. The values ​​of the subjects that they had 28 days after the third vaccination were compared with those that were present 14 days after the second booster. Here, the Biontech test group recorded an increase of 61 percent, and the Moderna receivers even saw an extreme increase of 117 percent. An intensification of the T-cell response could also be demonstrated.

Corona study: Antibody increase with cross-boosters seems promising

The study does not clarify why the comparative values ​​differ by 14 days. However, the good tolerability of the fourth vaccination is pleasing – but the fact that cross-vaccination with the boosters apparently has a particularly effective effect on antibody production is particularly noteworthy. A plus of 56 percent that the fourth vaccination with Moderna has the second booster with Biontech suggests that a combination of active ingredients could be particularly effective. It remains to be seen to what extent the current vaccination recommendations will reflect this result. (askl)