To the Ministry of Transport in recent days the request has been received to simplify the procedures of approval for accessories and devices installed on vehicles 4 × 4, off-roadSUV and special vehicles dedicated to emergencies. The goal is to make slender the procedures for approving the modifications made on off-road vehicles and beyond. L’Ministerial Interpellation on the subject came from the senator Claudio Barbaro from Brothers of Italy.

4 × 4, off-road and SUV approvals

If everything were simpler they could approve the numerous modifications made to vehicles by enthusiasts who personalize their cars. Senator Barbaro has become a spokesman for the problem by activating an interpellation to the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, which focuses precisely on this problem that also suffocates the spare parts and accessories market.

The one in the picture is a nice original Rubicon stock for which many accessories could be more easily approved.

In fact, as Barbaro writes in his request, the need is increasingly felt to simplify the homologation procedures for modifications made after the purchase, of the technical, functional and constructive characteristics for four-wheel drive vehicles such as SUVs and off-road vehicles, as well as for 4 × 4 vehicles ad special use supplied to public and private entities.

Clearance for modifications to 4 × 4, tuning

Currently, in general, to modify, install or replace components, even if homologated and compliant with the safety standards of the European Union, it is necessary to new homologation of the medium, through a verification test to be carried out exclusively at the vehicle registrationpreceded by the prior release of the “Clearance” by the vehicle manufacturer.

The notorious clearance is not easily issued by car manufacturers, often for commercial rather than technical or liability reasons. If everything were freer, there would be greater healthy competition with Italian aftermarket component manufacturers than often they sell more abroad than at home.

Ford Bronco Raptor skid plate

Considered therefore the regulatory tangle Italian on homologations it is not always possible to be in compliance with the Traffic Laws and that is why in addition to fans, now it is also politics to ask for one simplification in approvalsin line with what is already happening in otherEuropean Union (for example Germany), obviously guaranteeing the respect for safety.

4 × 4 homologations without clearance in the inspection centers

Simplifying the procedures would therefore come into play the quasi 8,500 car inspection centers recognized by the Ministry, which replacing and joining the DMV will be able to validate changes much faster.

For years, inspection centers have been allowed to affix stickers on the registration certificate and issue the “Audit certificate“Valid in accordance with the law.

The homologation procedures could be done in the inspection centers

Following the same logical thread they can safely attest to theadequacy of the modification of tires, suspensions, safety accessories, bumpers, engines and so on, releasing the owner from the authorization of the parent company of the vehicle and from the test at the civil motorization (with free will decision that varies from Region to Region).

