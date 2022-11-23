Venezuelan authorities are looking for four women who tried to kill a 5-year-old boy while sexually abusing him, as well as the person who recorded a video showing the act, the attorney general reported on Wednesday. Tareck William Saab.

(Also: Couple convicted of dismembering a person requested permission to marry)

The official said, on his Twitter account, that, after the “preliminary investigations”, the Prosecutor’s Office located the place where these people were in an urbanization in the state of Lara (west). “they tried to suffocate while raping a 5-year-old boy”who he assured – will be sanctioned with the “maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.”

(You can read: He fooled everyone: the false doctor who went from being a hero to being accused of murder)

In addition, he assured that the child’s parents will be punished “relentlessly (…) for having abandoned him at the mercy of these criminals”, for whom “the respective arrest warrants and red alert will be requested from Interpol.”

He announced that the Prosecutor’s Office will charge the four women for “Qualified homicide in degree of frustration, serious personal injury, child sexual abuse and criminal association”and the person who recorded the video.

(We recommend: An Argentine firm pays $60 to take an hour’s nap at its location)

The most abominable thing about the monstrous event that occurred in Barquisimeto is that the rapists of the boy GG (7 years old) are his direct relatives: Identified as Aldimar Alina Lucena Paez (aunt), Katherin Solcari Lucena Paez (aunt) and Yelitza Elena Páez (grandmother). #PedophiliaIsCrime pic.twitter.com/0L927qBjiO —Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) November 23, 2022

For his part, the director of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc), Douglas Rico, reported on his Instagram account that officials from this police force verified that the house where the abuse occurred “is uninhabited” and belongs to the child’s grandmother

“It is presumed that those involved are part of a criminal group. Investigations are continuing to find the capture,” he added.

(Also: Summit between Russia and Cuba: Putin and Díaz-Canel attack the United States)

Between January and October of this year, the Prosecutor’s Office recorded 1,024 cases of pedophilia, reported, on November 2, Saab, who indicated that 1,426 aggressors were charged and that, up to that moment, 752 people had been sentenced to between 25 and 30 years for this crime.

EFE