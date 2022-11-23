Marcelo is a legend who wrote his name within Real Madrid in gold letters. The Brazilian full-back, for many the best in the club’s history in his position, beating even a heavyweight like Roberto Carlos, was crucial in the achievement of titles for Florentino’s team, being the footballer with the most titles in the history of the merengue ensemble, something that in many years few will be able to even aspire to surpass.
However, the club, within its policies of constant renewal, decided that the Brazilian’s time within the institution should end the previous season, for which reason, they did not present any renewal offer for the side. That being the case, and after considering many options, including retirement, Marcelo accepted an offer in Greece with the country’s giant, Olympiacos, a bet that is not turning out as the player and the club expected.
According to information from Sport, the Greek team seeks to end Marcelo’s contract because they are not satisfied with his performance since they consider him far from a good physical condition. That being the case, the Greek team wants to do without his services this winter and if he succeeds, the full-back could return to football in Spain, where Getafe would have already informed him that they were interested in his services and they will present him with a formal offer regarding their relationship. with that of Greece concludes, something that can and must happen before the end of 2022.
#Marcelo #return #Spain #play #LaLiga #club
Leave a Reply