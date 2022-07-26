Four women were killed after being accused of witchcraft in Papua New Guineaan impoverished country with high illiteracy rates where superstitions nest, local media reported Monday.

Police confirmed that five other women were rescued alive and sent to a hospital to be treated for the wounds caused by the torture to which they were subjected, publishes the newspaper The National.

The event took place on Friday in the province of Enga, in a mountainous region in the north of the country, after the death of a local businessman. The relatives of the deceased cornered the nine women whom they accused of practicing witchcraft to cause the death of the businessmanThey were “undressed and tortured with hot iron bars,” Enga’s acting commander, George Kakas, told the media.

The Police investigate this brutal aggression and try to identify the torturers and murderers to file criminal charges against him, the newspaper added.

Attacks on people accused of practicing witchcraft or “sanguma” are frequent in Papua New Guinea.

Papua repealed in 2013 the Witchcraft Law, in force since 1971, which prohibited practicing “black magic or spells to cause harm” and allowed people accused of witchcraft to be executed. Human rights guarantor organizations point out that in many cases women are accused of witchcraft to mask sexist violence.

The Papuan Parliament toThat same year, he tested several amendments to the Criminal Code so that the death penalty is applied to punish murders.aggravated or group rapes, or against children under 10 years of age.

Until then, capital punishment in Papua New Guinea, where beliefs in black magic and witchcraft run deepwas in effect for cases of treason, piracy and premeditated murder, but has not been applied since 1954.

EFE