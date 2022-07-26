L’official app from Nintendo Switch Online updates with a new one update free made available in these hours, which brings the software to the version 2.2.0 with some very interesting news for users.

This time around it’s not just about stability and bug fixes – the update introduces some functionality which can be particularly useful, within this particular solution adopted by Nintendo to manage its online multiplayer service. In particular, it is the management of friend codes, now a tradition for Nintendo’s online which, with these new options, become manageable with greater ease.

By updating the Nintendo Switch Online app, you can send friend requests directly using the friend codesIt is also possible to create a QR of a code or an internet address linked to it, so that you can share and obtain this code more easily, without having to transcribe and send it in full.

As for iOS, the app update requires iOS 14.0 as a minimum, reportedly. To stay in the scope, the NES and SNES games of July 2022 were announced a few days ago with a trailer.