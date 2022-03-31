Lerma, Campeche.- The Secretary of the Navy-Navy of Mexico informed through the Third Naval Region that this Wednesday the Closing Ceremony of Courses was held in which 218 naval elements graduated, who concluded their studies in the Training and Specialized Training Center for the Marine Infantry (CENCAEIM), in the former San Luis Carpizo farm in Champotón, Campeche.

It should be noted that the courses that ended were basic individual training for the Marine Infantry and training for rappelling and fast rope instructors, highlighting that the first four women in this discipline in the Mexican Navy graduated from this last course, which is an institutional example of gender equity and equal opportunities.

Said act was presided over by the Commander of the Third Naval Region, who was accompanied by the Director of CENCAEIM; as well as Command Commanders

Subordinate Naval.

It should be noted that at the ceremony certificates were delivered to the 218 naval sailors (30 women and 188 men) who completed the courses, as well as first, second and third place awards to the staff of students who stood out for their performance during the courses and their good academic achievement; In addition, awards were given to the instructors’ staff.

The personnel who completed these courses carried out exercises to demonstrate weapons disarmament and arming, knots, patrolling and urban combat, as well as various rappelling techniques.

On behalf of his colleagues who completed the courses, a Marine Corps Sailor stated: “we are part of the land component of a force prepared to operate effectively in the most adverse conditions, since we have been forged under firm principles and values ​​that drive us to serve our nation with Honor, Duty, Loyalty and Patriotism”.

Finally, when speaking, the director of CENCAEIM told the graduates to “accept with pride and dignity the sacrifices and duties imposed by the naval service, having to adhere to the framework of the law and unrestricted respect for the rights humans”.