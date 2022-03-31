War Russia-Ukraine, Zelensky to Biden: “Urgent needs”

No respite in Ukrainethe war go on. Yet another night of bombing on various cities in the country and mistrust on the part of Zelensky on the intentions of the Russians to withdraw from Kiev. After the announcement made at the Istanbul negotiations, in fact, the troops of Putin they have already repositioned themselves on the borders of the capital. The tangible sign that it was only a turnover of men. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a long phone call with Biden. “The support of the United States And vital for us. – said Zelensky – I told President Biden what about he needs Ukraine. And I was the most sincere possible with him “.

There Russiameanwhile, it shakes the waters even more after the summit with the China and the certainty of having on his side Beijing. Moscow considers the presence of any military infrastructure of the United States or of the Born in the countries bordering Afghanistan: the Russian state agency Tass reported. The Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that the West is trying to use the UN to “create artificial competition” in its efforts in Afghanistanthe agency said.

