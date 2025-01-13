The Hyatt hotel chain and Acciona Living & Culture have reached an agreement for the former to operate a luxury hotel of the brand The Standard in the building that the company is developing in Colonia Tabacalera, a historic area in Mexico City.

The hotel, the first that the North American chain will manage in Latin America, will have 210 rooms distributed over fifteen floors. In addition, Acciona Living & Culture will develop a promotion of 33 homes who will enjoy the decoration and services of the hotel. The facility will be operational in 2026, coinciding with the Soccer World Cup that will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Andrés Pan de Soraluce, CEO of Acciona Living & Culture, explained that “this project with The Standard represents an important milestone for Acciona in its expansion in the hotel sector.”

The Standard brand has recently been acquired by the Hyatt Group and has establishments in major cities around the world such as New York, Miami, London, Ibiza or Bangkok.

Acciona has been present in Mexico for half a century and it was in 2008 when it entered the country’s real estate business with the acquisition of Parque Reforma.

Recently, the company delivered the Parque Reforma development in Cumbres de Santa Fe II A, in Mexico City, with the Efficient Certificate, according to the city’s Sustainable Certification and Environmental Efficiency program.

Currently, the company also develops in Mexico City the 237-unit residential projectSkytown Insurgentes, on Avenida Insurgentes, very close to Paseo de la Reforma; and plans to develop 46 luxury homes in Polanco.

Likewise, in Acapulco (in the state of Guerrero) it is developing 275 luxury homes on the beach, in four phases, the first of which, with 53 homes, is already being delivered. In the state of Quintana Roo, it foresees the development of 282 homes in Playa del Carmen and about 300 in Mayakoba.