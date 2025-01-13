When we think about investments for triggerwealththe actionsthe bonusesthe real estate and even the cryptocurrencies They usually appear as the most prominent options. However, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the most influential men in the world, has shared his vision on where to direct our savingsoffering a more personal and transformative approach than traditional investments.

Gates has already expressed in the past his skepticism about some types of investmentslike cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Bloomberg in February 2022, he warned about the risks of Bitcoin stating: “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably be careful.” In this context, the billionaire prefers to focus on areas that you consider safest and most significantespecially for those who have limited incomelike the educationas he stated in a question and answer session on Reddit in 2014, when a user asked him what his best financial advice for people who earn less than 100,000 a year. “Invest in your education,” said the technology magnate, to which he added: “I love university courses. I still see a lot of them. I read a lot about people who had been successful. College was fun for me. So the part of the higher education system that I was able to experience was amazing; Unfortunately, most people don’t make it to Harvard or its equivalent.

However, for Gates, education is not only a key tool for personal successbut also a essential engine for collective progress. “Education is key to individual opportunities and to the country as a whole,” he said. This vision is deeply rooted in his personal experienceas he put it on his blog ‘Gates Notes‘, where he revealed that “without quality education, I would not be where I am today.”

Education and new technologies

Likewise, the philanthropist highlighted how the educational field is constantly evolving thanks to technologies such as artificial intelligence: «The educational field is evolving rapidly and new advances in teaching and technology are emerging all the time. The schools I visit, the books I read, and the conversations I have with students and teachers help me understand the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. “It is a crucial time, but I am committed to ensuring that all students receive an excellent education that unlocks their potential, just as I did.”









Therefore, in a world in which automation and the artificial intelligence are transforming the labor market, Gates also expressed his interest in the role of software in education: «For decades, I have been excited to think about all the ways software would make teachers’ jobs easier and help students learn. It won’t replace teachers, but it will complement their work, personalizing student work and freeing teachers from paperwork and other tasks so they can spend more time on the most important parts of their job. “These changes are finally starting to happen in drastic ways.”

Finally, although Gates understands the concerns about the impact of these technologies on employmentis confident that these advances can benefit society: «I understand the concerns about the possibility of robots taking people’s jobs… But given the current labor shortage in our economy and the dangerous or unsafe nature rewarding of certain professions, I think robots are less likely to replace us in the jobs we love and more likely to do the work that people don’t want to do. In the process, they can make us safer, healthier, more productive and even less lonely,” he notes on his blog.