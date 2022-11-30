On the territory of Murmansk in the next two years, it is planned to put in order four public spaces and about 800 courtyards. It is reported by IA “B-port” with reference to the decision of the city administration.

The list of objects is displayed in the program for the formation of a modern urban environment, which was approved by the administration of Murmansk. The work will be financed by the city budget, it is expected that funding will amount to 311.13 million rubles.

Within two years, 794 courtyard areas and four public spaces will be put in order. Thus, the second stage of updating the green zone near the Chisty stream in the Pervomaisky district and the improvement of the eco-trail in the Snezhinka sports complex are planned for 2023.

Also next year, the landscaping of the Walrus House area adjacent to Semenovsky Lake will begin, the work will take two years. In 2024, it is planned to equip a public garden on Geroev-Severomortsev Avenue.

As of January 1, 2022, there are 1,532 courtyard areas in Murmansk, and only a third of them have been landscaped. There are 77 public spaces in the city, 47 of them have been landscaped.