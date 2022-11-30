By dint of calling himself a Highlander he must have really believed he was immortal. Instead, Davide Rebellin too was like us, even if none of those who knew him could have sworn to it. When, ten years ago, he ended up in a documentary, “The last kilometre” it was called, Rebellin was already forty-one and his part in the film was that of the old man: still in a group at that age, and with climbs and descents, victories and an old scandal which weighed heavily on his memories but evidently did not take away the lightness from his lean and robust legs like wires.