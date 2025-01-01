Agents of the National Police have arrested four minors in Elche, between 14 and 17 years of age, accused of prepare a jihadist attack during the Christmas season. According to the local newspaper Informationthe detainees are from Moroccan families, some of them born in Spain, and residents in Elche for years.

The arrests were carried out on December 19 in an operation against jihadism and the minors were transferred to Madrid by order of the National Court. Since then, they have been admitted to the Teresa of Calcutta juvenile center of Madrid, which is the institution that is in charge of those arrested for terrorism.

According to the aforementioned media, one of the young people was arrested at the institute where he studied. by plainclothes agentswho entered the school during school hours and took the minor.

Likewise, one of those arrested The drawing of a tower was requestedwhich investigators believe could be the target of their attack: a religious building during the Christmas holidays.

After the arrests, the agents carried out several searches at homes in Elche, in which computer equipment was seized and mobile phones. According to investigators, the four minors had been captured by jihadist cells, with whom they communicated through social networks.

The family of one of the detainees assures that the young man was perfectly fine. integrated into the city for years and rejects its links with terrorist groups.