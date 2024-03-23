If there is someone who is more famous than the star striker of the Colombian National Team and the Liverpool club in England Luis Diaz, is his own father, Luis Manuel Díaz. The 'Mane', As they call him, he is loved for his permanent joy and talent for dancing. Last Friday, at the Olympic stadium in London she once again showed her talent to the sound of 'Los Sabanales'

In a video that is already viral on social networks, you can see 'Mane' dancing alone to the rhythm of the well-known song by Los Corraleros de Majagual and which is part of the national songbook. However, a woman, surely Colombian, infected by the 'tumbao' She approached him to dance. The 'Mane' showed, once again, that he is a good partner and in seconds both took the step.

The Colombian attendees at the majestic sports venue, where the 'Tricolor' beat Spain 1-0, in a friendly match, chanted the emblematic song without losing their eye on the 'Mane' and his spontaneous dance partner. Coffee joy in the middle of the intense London cold.

He's quite a 'rockstar'

Since his arrival in Liverpool, after the sad episode of his kidnapping, 'Mane' Díaz has earned the affection of Liverpool fans. His contagious joy, his wide smile and his way of dancing are already famous in this city in the United Kingdom.

In addition, Mane has sought to take photographs with Premier League stars, such as the forward of the Manchester City, Erling Haaland.

Obviously, one of the first people he met from the club where his son plays was coach Jürgen Klopp, and he has met him on several occasions.

