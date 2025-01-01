A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital after threaten with a scythe to neighbors and agents of the Civil Guard in the Valladolid town of Cabezón de Pisuerga.

The events occurred around 8:00 a.m. this Tuesday around the Benemérita barracks in said town: the individual He walked through the streets in a “threatening attitude” and with an “agricultural instrument” that in principle would be a scythe, according to the deputy delegate of the Government in Valladolid, Jacinto Canales.

Given the situation, the Civil Guard has asked the man to stop his attitude, although he has not paid attention, going so far as to threaten the agents until causing moments of “danger.” As a consequence, the Civil Guard has used the regulatory weapon and he shot the individual in the leg, after which he was reduced and was treated initially by the same agents, who performed a tourniquet. He was subsequently assisted by a medical team that finally evacuated him to the University Clinical Hospital, in the capital of Valladolid.

The Government subdelegate has indicated that the causes are being “investigated” of why the young man has acted in this way and also of the performance of the agents of the Armed Institute, although in principle they have done so in accordance with the regulations.

Given what happened, the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) of Valladolid has denounced that the province’s civil guards “They lack the same resources as the National Police to address these situations of serious risk to citizens”, a situation that has already been reported to the Government Subdelegation, as recalled in a publication on the social network ‘X’.