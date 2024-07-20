Four men killed and one injured during an armed attack in the La Insurgentes neighborhood, in the municipality of Celaya the afternoon of Friday, July 19.

The multiple homicide was committed in the garage of a house located on María Dominga Street, around 3:30 p.m.

The Attackers fired at least 20 times from outside the home and then fled.

Residents of the area called the emergency services. Paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed the death of four men and transferred a fifth to receive medical attention.

The State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the multiple homicide, the victims were identified as Omar, Omar, Sergio and Juan.

Relatives of the murdered men came and identified their loved ones, according to local media AM. This is the Massacre 16 of 2024 in Guanajuato and the third of the month.

It is worth mentioning that also in Celaya A woman and a man were murdered on Friday, July 19, in the Villas del Romeral neighborhood.

On Friday, July 19, 9 people were murdered in the state, according to figures from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), for its part, the Prosecutor’s Office Guanajuato says it is investigating the causes and those responsible for 20 deaths recorded on the same day.