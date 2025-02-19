Microsoft announces the new Majorana 1 quantum chip, based on the so -called cubits (or Qubits) Topological. Its construction was possible thanks to the discovery of a new material of the topoconductor class.

The finding, shared in two scientific articles, the first published in Nature And the second in Arxivwill allow the construction of reliable quantum computers with millions of Qubits. At present, the most advanced machines have thousands of Qubits. The “topological” approach of quantum computer science convinced the Agency for Advanced Defense Research Projects (DARPA) to select Microsoft for the construction of a Quantum Computer prototype resistant to failure.

A little theory

Unlike the classic machines that use Bits: zeros or some values, to store and manipulate information, quantum computers use Qubits. These can take zero or one values, but also several combinations, by virtue of the “principle of quantum overlap”, one of the fundamental laws of quantum mechanics.

A QBIT processor is not only faster or more powerful, but is also able to perform operations that a traditional one could never carry out. That is the principle of “quantum supremacy.” In 2019, Google confirmed the triumph of its Sycamore processor in solving a complex mathematical problem in just 3 minutes and 20 seconds, above the SUMMIT of IBM, which would take 10,000 years to do so.

The quantum states of the Qubits They are very delicate and extremely sensitive entities to interference, so they must be maintained as “isolated” as possible in the outside world. For example, maintaining processors at very low temperatures, close to absolute zero. The interference, and in general any operation carried out with the Qubitsthey introduce a certain probability of error, which can be amplified in the realization of the calculations and lead to a completely erroneous result.

Majorana 1, Microsoft’s quantum chip

Baptized with the name of the physical of Catania, Ettore Majorana, the quantum chip that Microsoft has just presented differs from others that are currently studied and used. Majorana 1 USA Qubits Topological, a type of QUBIT that takes advantage of the topological states of matter to store and process information. Topological states have particularly suitable properties for the realization of superconductors and for applications in the field of quantum computing.

Compared to Qubits Conventional, topological ones are less susceptible to errors caused by environmental “noise”; In addition, they require minimal failure correction and can be controlled digitally. A much higher number of Qubits I could perform a useful processor for real applications. Majorana is an example of quantum processor based on Qubits Topological

“We have reinvented the transistor”

“Like the invention of semiconductors, the construction of the smartphones, Topoconductors and Majorana 1 illuminate the way towards the development of scalable quantum computers up to one million Qubits. We step back and said: ‘Let’s try to reinvent the transistor of the quantum era’ “, explains Cetan Nayak, a Microsoft researcher. To achieve this, the researchers developed a set of materials from scratch, compounds of Indian and aluminum arseniuro, designed and manufactured atom to atom to minimize defects. test which consisted of measuring the quantum capacity of a point coupled to a ‘nanohilo’; That is, the chip proved to be sensitive enough to detect the difference between one billion electrons and one billion and one electrons in a conductive thread.

Microsoft has a plan for the future: The construction of an error -resistant quantum computer prototype in a few years, and then develop machines capable of solving real problems. Some practical effects are: Design of self -refrarable materials, sustainable agriculture and the discovery of safer chemicals. Or also, design the architecture of the next generation of quantum computers, even more powerful and effective.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.