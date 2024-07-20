Chihuahua, Chih.- Criminal lawyer Ernesto Avilés said that the sentence of 22 years and six months against Henry Giovanni V., alias “El Chínipas,” for the crime of human trafficking in the form of forced labor, is a good opportunity for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to set a precedent.

“Regarding the quality of the trial, I believe that it is a great challenge for the Prosecutor’s Office to prove the elements of the crime so that the judge can issue the corresponding sentence. I cannot tell you whether it was fair or not, I believe that the judge acts with complete freedom and evaluates the facts with all the evidence presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. I believe that it is a good opportunity for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to set a precedent and definitively try to eradicate this practice,” said the lawyer.

In this same sense, Ernesto Avilés said that this type of acts continue to exist in the 21st century, and that in this case, the benefit is to have them enslaved.

“This, in addition to human trafficking, goes hand in hand. I believe that what we are experiencing here in Chihuahua, as a border zone with the United States, Tamaulipas, Sonora, and in short, all the entities that are on the border with the United States, is that when people arrive from Central and South America, they are practically enslaved and belong to criminal gangs,” he said.

In addition to that, he said that now the gangs are more diversified and that before drug trafficking was in marijuana and narcotics, but now with synthetic drugs, kidnappings, paying rent and now human trafficking it is a reality that must not be forgotten.

“This is also a cry from state authorities, for federal authorities to monitor these routes, because it cannot be possible that all the routes from Chiapas to the border do not realize that trucks loaded with people from the south are on them,” he said.

#Sets #precedent #condemnation #slavery