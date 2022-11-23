Home page World

Catherine Reikowski

Lotta, Zali, Paula and Cooper killed by a fox. (Iconic image) © imageBROKER/David & Micha Sheldon/Imago

The four kangaroos Lotta, Zali, Paula and Cooper were killed by a fox. The fact that he was able to reach the enclosure was due to the weather.

Berlin – “On Monday, our trainees made a terrible discovery during the daily round in the early morning,” writes the Luckenwalde Zoo on the website. “During the freezing night, a predator gained access to the kangaroos’ enclosure and killed all four animals.

The traces of a fox were quickly found, which could be traced back to a burglary site. The fact that the fox was able to gain access to the enclosure at all was due to the weather: During the cold night, a watering hole to the neighboring enclosure was frozen. There were tears throughout the workforce.

Luckenwalde Zoo: kangaroos had moved in

The kangaroo enclosure was newly created in the Luckenwalde Zoo. The facility only opened in mid-October and this was celebrated as a great success. The enclosure in the zoo was even seen as a “reward” after difficult economic times during the corona pandemic.

After all, 6,000 people had already visited the kangaroos in the first four weeks. “I’m sorry, especially for the keepers and guests, that we are now faced with a shambles,” says zoo director Philipp Herrmann.

Kangaroos killed by fox: Lotta, Zali, Paula and Cooper are mourned

“As with any animal, the pain of this loss is very high,” says zoo director Herrmann. Lotta, Zali, Paula and Cooper would probably be particularly mourned by their nurse Martina. She was sad and also angry about the loss.

The zoo now wants to improve security measures – and hold an Advent celebration with zoo visitors despite the deaths. The Berlin Zoo is currently closed due to bird flu. (cat).