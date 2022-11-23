Benghazi (Al Ittihad)

Libya is once again suffering from a crisis of conflict over legitimacy in light of the presence of two governments, the first internationally recognized and chosen through the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum last year, and another government mandated by Parliament, in rejection of the continuation of the national unity government after the failure to hold elections on December 24 last.

The problem of legitimacy is one of the most prominent problems that Libya has been suffering from since 2011, whether with the Transitional Council assuming responsibility and the refusal of some political and social components to recognize it, passing through the General National Congress, in addition to the House of Representatives that has continued in its duties for 8 years and exceeded its legal term as a result of the inability of the Libyans to conduct The election.

The current political scene in Libya is similar to the situation during the period when the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord headed by Fayez al-Sarraj assumed the presidency of the government after the Skhirat Agreement, in light of the House of Representatives’ rejection of this government and its assignment of former Defense Minister Abdullah al-Thani to assume the presidency of the interim government in the country. This division drained the state treasury, which ultimately led to the outbreak of a military conflict in April 2019, which lasted for nearly a year.

During the period of division, the United Nations relied on the element of mediation and non-interference or imposing a vision for a solution, which is one of the reasons for the deepening of the political division between the Libyans, which prompted the regional and international parties to agree during the “Berlin 2” conference on a vision to solve the crisis for fear that the military conflict and political division would obstruct the production and export process. Oil with the onset of the Corona virus, which caused complete paralysis in all countries of the world.

Stephanie Williams, the former advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Libya, resolved the political conflict in Libya, by calling for the formation of the Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva to elect a new, unified executive authority that would lead the country towards holding presidential and legislative elections, provided that the mandate of this authority is 18 months during which it takes over the arrangement. However, the “force majeure” declared by the Electoral Commission caused a return to point zero.

Perhaps the most prominent challenges facing the UN mission regarding maintaining the cease-fire in the country and activating the meetings of the military track to unify the army institution is dissolving armed militias, disarming them, and expelling foreign fighters and mercenaries.

The oil and gas equation is one of the most complex equations in Libya, over which regional and international parties are grappling, seeking to neutralize oil and gas from the political and military conflict equation. The elements of the country’s national income, which suffer from a major collapse in its infrastructure and a division in its sovereign institutions, except for the National Oil Corporation, which has so far enjoyed complete independence from the Libyan parties.

The unity of regional and international positions to see a solution to the crisis remains the real key to defusing the crisis and pushing for elections.