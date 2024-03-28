Four people, two in Asturias and two in Tarragona, died this Thursday due to the storm. In Tarragona, a 30-year-old man died trying to rescue a minor who had previously fallen into the sea and also died. The teenager fell into the water while he was with some friends and the rescuer, a German who was taking his wife for a walk, tried to jump into the water to get him out.

In the morning, in Asturias, a woman and a man died at the last minute after falling into the water due to a wave. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received the first notice at 12:59. It reported that a woman had fallen into the sea in the port of Cudillero and was being hit by rocks. While rescue resources were being mobilized, a new call reported that the victim had been rescued by a boat that was taking her to the port. The woman was unconscious and resuscitation maneuvers were being performed.

The Urgent Medical Care Service (SAMU) sent the Cudillero Primary Care team to the scene with the area ambulance and the medical team from the Avilés mobile ICU.

The paramedics were performing advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers on him for more than an hour, but finally they could only confirm his death.

The second tragedy took place in San Esteban, in Muros de Nalón. 112 received the notification that a man had fallen into the sea at 1:01 p.m. In this case, the Asturias Fire Rescue Group aboard the medical helicopter of the Principality of Asturias Emergency Service (SEPA) rescued the now lifeless body of the victim, who had fallen into the water on the breakwater.

The mortal remains of the deceased were evacuated to the breakwater itself where the Civil Guard has taken charge of the procedures to proceed with the removal of the body. The deceased was located in the San Esteban estuary and was evacuated to the helicopter through a crane operation in which 30 meters of cable were deployed.

Room 112 of the SEPA mobilized the Rescue Group with the medical helicopter and a team of Asturias Firefighters based in the Pravia park. At the same time, the Red Cross water rescue ERIE was activated and Maritime Rescue was informed. These last two did not intervene.

The mayor, Celestino Novo, also traveled to the area, who at that time was inaugurating an exhibition in the town.