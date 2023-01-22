The Torreagüera gang, the Patiño gang, the Verdiales gang from Arroyo de Conca de Comares and the El Ciazo gang. These are the confirmed names for the great regional folklore festival that is celebrated today in Torreagüera. The thirty-third meeting of crews Sebastián Bastida Navarro ‘El Pequeñín’ hopes to set the bar high and continue the trovo season with a good rhythm and a lot of art, which had its grand gala on the 15th in Patiño with great public attendance and which was A good part of the Murcian institutions joined to dance and taste the traditional balls.

In this case, the meeting that brings together these four groups today, under the organization of El Ciazo, warmed up yesterday with a colloquium talk that ran under the title ‘From the verdiales of Malaga to the gangs of Murcia’ and in which A member of the invited verdiales band, Daniel Villalta, and another member of Patiño’s gang, Tomás García, intervened.

This Sunday the party will start at 9:00 am with the reception of the crews. Half an hour later the authorities will be welcomed to, around ten o’clock, start an orchard breakfast that will consist of pot coffee, cake and fritters. At 11:00 a.m. the campaign mass will be celebrated, sung by all the crews, and from 12:00 p.m. there will be time to meet and participate in a rice dish at noon courtesy of the organizers of this event, which has the collaboration of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, FestiFolk, the regional government, the City Council and the Municipal Board.