After the comeback against Tottenham after going 0-2 at halftime, Pep Guardiola was forceful in the post-game press conference, he did not have a good taste in his mouth after the game. He believes that the team can give much more and that they have to be more hungry.
“I won four league titles in a row as a player and then I wasn’t hungry enough. Too much caviar. And Real Madrid beat me. I understand the players, but I am here to turn this around. The president knows it. I want to be here, but if I lose the team, I can’t be here. I’m sorry for those who hate us, but we will go down in the history books for what we have done in the Premier League.”
“It is undeniable how good we have been, but that is the past. The club has to move.We are second, we are not 25 points behind Arsenal, there are still 57 points to play”, the coach continued. ”What I’m saying is that if we continue like this, we don’t have a chance. Our fans want to see the second half against Tottenham more often. That’s what we have to do.”.
“It’s not about that. If they lose to Unite, it doesn’t matter. (Arsenal) If we play like this, we will not reach them. We have to change ourselves. If Arsenal go ahead, congratulations. But it’s not about the three points against United.”
“That is the past. Look what we have now and then Arsenal. They have it all, all the pieces. They defend with 10 players in the area, five behind, six behind, good transitions, they win duels, Look how they celebrate a goal, how they talk. How they look at each other, communicate. This is soccer. We don’t have it,” he explained.
