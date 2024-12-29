The low temperatures and fog will have a yellow warning to nine autonomous communities, especially Aragón, Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, which will be on alert for both meteorological phenomena, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Specifically, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Ávila, Burgos, Segovia, Soria, Teruel, Zaragoza and Madrid will be at risk due to minimum temperatures, which will be around -5ºCon the penultimate day of the year 2024.

In addition, Albacete, Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Valladolid, Zamora, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Lleida, Tarragona, Lugo, Navarra, Álava, La Rioja will be in risk due to dense fog and persistent.

The Aemet expects that the anticyclonic situation will persist in most of the country, with a predominance of slightly cloudy or clear skies and an absence of precipitation. Only in the southern half of the Mediterranean area is a cloudier environment with rainfall in general from weak to moderate and that will occasionally be accompanied by storms.

In addition, a shower is not ruled out scattered in the north of the Canary Islands and in the extreme northwest of Galicia, where they could also go stormy. There will be abundant low morning cloudiness in areas of the northern half and southeastern quadrant of the peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, leaving mists and fogs in large areas that will generally tend to lift but which are likely to be more dense and persistent in areas of the plateau. North, Ebro valley and depressions in the northeast and interior of northern Galicia and the southeast of the peninsula, which can be locally freezing. The light haze is likely to continue in the east of the Canary archipelago.

The temperatures will not experience major changeswith decreases in the case of the minimums in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, and for the maximums in the northeast of Catalonia and part of the Ebro and Tagus valleys. There may also be some increases in maximum temperatures in the eastern Cantabrian Sea and the northern plateau. With this, the frostin many cases moderate, will continue to affect large inland areas of the northern half of the peninsula, the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains, without ruling out locally weak areas in Mallorca, and with the possibility of being strong in the Iberian Peninsula, the Central System and the Pyrenees.

A predominance of the light winds of the southwest in the north of the Balearic Islands and coastlines of the extreme northeast and northwest of the peninsula, and of the weak eastern component or calms in the rest. They will be moderate in the Canary Islands and coasts of the southern peninsula, with the possibility of some strong easterly intervals in Alborán.

Thus, this Monday there will be a predominance of stability in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, except for occasional showers in the southeast of the peninsula and Ibiza, the Strait area and with less probability in parts of western Galicia, without ruling out some isolated storm. And fogs in areas of the interior of the peninsula, which can be persistent and locally freezing in the northern plateau, depressions in the northeast and interior of Galicia and the southeast.

the frost they will gain in extensionand may be moderate in areas of the northern half, as well as in the southern plateau and the southeastern mountains. They may be locally strong in the Iberian system, Central system and Pyrenees. Predominance of light wind from the east, with possible strong easterly intervals in the Strait.

In the Canary Islands it is expected stable time with cloudy intervals in the western islands and light haze receding in the eastern ones. Wind from the northeast to the east and temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease.