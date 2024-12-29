













































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Leicester – Manchester City of the Premier League, which is played at the King Power Stadium at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League on M+, DAZN, #Vamos Bar 2, Movistar Plus+, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Leicester – Manchester City

Classification and statistics between Leicester – Manchester City

Leicester arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Liverpool



while Manchester City played their last Premier League match against



Everton



. He Leicester currently occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League with 14 points, while their rival,

Manchester Cityoccupies the place 5 with 31 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Leicester’s schedule, Manchester City’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.