On the one hand, the player from Arjona, Jose Quintana, who will defend this season the colors of the New York Mets. Their participation will begin in the game postponed for the opening day in the confrontation against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tampa Bay Rays They will also have their Colombian quota from the hand of Harold Ramirez, the Cartagena native who will add his third season with the Florida team.

Debuting with the Detroit Tigers, Giovanny, 'Gio' Urshela, He will begin a new season without being dethroned as the Colombian with the most home runs in a season achieved in 2019 (21)

Finally, Guillermo Zúñiga, another from Cartagena, will face this season with “Los Ángeles” from Los Angeles, hoping to add minutes with the Californian team.

Latinos have a new record

This Tuesday, the eleven players who will make up the Latin quota at the inaugural of the Major Leagues were officially announced. Among them are Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Venezuelans, a Colombian and a Cuban, as well as someone born in the United States with Mexican ancestry.

This mark represents a record compared to the one established in 2017 when nine Latinos were chosen to start with their teams in the inaugural games of the best baseball in the world. On that occasion, they were Dominicans, Venezuelans, two Colombians and a Mexican.

Giovanny Urshela Photo:Winslow Thomson. Getty Images/AFP

Another event that will mark the presence of Latinos on the opening day will be the fact that three different games, for the first time, will pit two Latin American pitchers against each other. Furthermore, since 1906, only 11 matches have been recorded in which those who face each other are Latinos on each side.

The opening day will be led by the Dominican Freddy Peraltalauncher of the Milwaukee Brewers, facing Jose Quintanathe Colombian quota of the New York Mets which will make its second opening of this type. This game will be at 12 noon, Colombian time. The event will be at Citi Field in New York City.

Another match in which Latinos will face each other will be the game between the Yankees of the Cuban Nestor Cortes and the Dominican Astros Framber Valdez which will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston at 3:10 p.m.

Jordan Díaz, appears against Yankees. Photo:Social networks

The last game that marks this new brand of Latino confrontations will be the last of the day with the Dominican Brayan Bello of the Boston Red Sox who will face his compatriot Luis Castillo, who will represent the Seattle Mariners.

The other games that will have Latin starters on the opening day of the major leagues will be the following:

The American of Mexican descent Patrick Sandoval will represent the Angels in their game against the Baltimore Orioles in his first appearance as a first baseman in an opening game at 2 p.m.

At 3:10 pm the Cincinatti Reds will play simultaneously with the Dominican Francellis Montas as a starter, facing the Washington Nationals in Ohio; the Minnesota Twins with Venezuelan Pablo Lopez and Peruvian Jesús Luzardo, against the Kansas Royals in Missouri; and José Berrios with the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Tampa Rays in Florida.

