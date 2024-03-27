Lizbeth Cueva is a renowned Peruvian psychotherapist who has gained great popularity nationwide for her YouTube video podcast 'Everyone Heals'. Although in said program she usually talks with different artists from the world of entertainment, on more than one occasion she has appeared in morning television magazines such as 'Hello everyone' and 'America today' to treat issues such as anxiety, infidelity or emotional dependence.

Now, the Psychology specialist confessed, in a conversation for a renowned YouTube channel, that she never received monetary payment for appearing in front of television cameras.

Lizbeth Cueva reveals that she was never paid to appear on television shows

As Lizbeth Cueva explained in a conversation for the YouTube channel 'SomosNDG', during the years that she was invited to different television programs to discuss various psychological topics, she never received a single dollar for her work.

“We have seen that you always appeared a lot on the news or were invited a lot in a section but Have you ever been paid for that?“asked José Rodríguez. “No, never (they paid me). At least not to me. There is always (they tell you) the (famous) there is no budget, but I think that the management of television, when they are guests, well that's it, an invitation because they don't force you either. (I mean) they don't give you the money but they give you a screen,” explained the famous specialist.

Lizbeth Cueva admits that she was never paid to appear on 'América hoy' and 'Hello everyone'. Photo: capture YouTube/SomosNDG

“I think that when you have been on the screen for years you should (pay), but hey. I go, more than because of the artist or what they are doing (the programs), because I know that there are people who are going through the same thing.” “he added.

Given this, the drivers were amazed and did not hesitate to offer their opinion on the matter. “I think that for me, today that is an excuse (to say that there is no money). Normal (when one is going to start on television), but when you are more established, for example, you already went to TV (every now and then ) it was like: 'pay me,'” commented one of the creators of 'SomosNDG'.

How did Lizbeth Cueva start in the world of television?

According to the famous Peruvian psychologist, it was thanks to a work friend that she managed to enter the television world. Although she had initially ruled out the proposal to appear in front of cameras, she decided to accept the invitation since she did not have a job at that time.

“I was out of work and a friend called me (…) he told me: 'There is a girl who has contact in the media and they are asking psychologists to appear on a program, can you go?' I told her: 'Are you crazy? I'm going to go to a television set, no, what am I going to talk about? No, forget it. I'm dying of nerves' (…) Then I said that, but it didn't catch my attention to appear on TV but rather that I was going to have cases or queries,” commented Lizbeth Cueva.

