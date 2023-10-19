From November 4th until November 11th there will be the “NFL Experience Frankfurt” between Hauptwache and Roßmarkt. There you can take photos with everyone’s huge helmets 32 teams will be made, there will be a quarterback challenge, an NFL gallery with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all championship rings and a flag football field. “The Roßmarkt will thus become a hotspot for all NFL fans in Frankfurt and will be the central point of contact as long as the NFL is in Frankfurt,” said the league. There will also be various events throughout the city, such as parties at certain bars or autograph sessions at retailers.