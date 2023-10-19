NFL in Germany: When and where do the games take place?
The games will take place on November 5th and 12th at 3:30 p.m. at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, where Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt normally plays its home game. The game starts on the US East Coast at 9:30 a.m. local time, fans on the country’s Pacific coast have to get up even earlier: for them the kickoff is at 6:30 a.m.
Why are the games taking place in Frankfurt?
A total of nine German cities had already applied to host the event in 2021. In the end, the decision was made between Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf, with only the NRW state capital coming away empty-handed. Munich and Frankfurt will alternate until 2025; After the game in the Bavarian capital last year, it is now Frankfurt’s turn.
Who is playing against each other?
In the first game, the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins meet – an absolute top game between two top teams in the NFL, which could also be very important with regard to the play-offs. A week later, the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts duel, a game that is of lesser sporting value.
After Tom Brady in 2022, Patrick Mahomes, his successor as the face of the league, is now coming to Germany. Of course, the Chiefs quarterback also brings tight end Travis Kelce with him, because of whom pop star Taylor Swift recently appeared regularly at Chiefs games. On the Dolphins side, the offense around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa andnd the incredibly fast wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill (formerly of Kansas City) perhaps the most spectacular attack in the league.
Who will broadcast the game on TV and stream?
RTL will broadcast the game live on free TV. The game can also be seen in the live stream on Dazn.
What is the supporting program?
From November 4th until November 11th there will be the “NFL Experience Frankfurt” between Hauptwache and Roßmarkt. There you can take photos with everyone’s huge helmets 32 teams will be made, there will be a quarterback challenge, an NFL gallery with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all championship rings and a flag football field. “The Roßmarkt will thus become a hotspot for all NFL fans in Frankfurt and will be the central point of contact as long as the NFL is in Frankfurt,” said the league. There will also be various events throughout the city, such as parties at certain bars or autograph sessions at retailers.
Why are there NFL games in Germany?
The NFL has long sought to develop international markets. A game was held in Mexico for the first time in 2005, and there have been games in London every year since 2007. In recent years the fan community has also been in Germanyd kept getting bigger. The NFL is now hoping for further growth through games on German soil. In any case, ticket sales have shown that the hope is justified: NFL Germany boss Alexander Steinforth said in 2022 that “three million tickets” could have been sold for the game in Munich. The two games in Frankfurt were also sold out quickly.
Are there other games in Germany?
The NFL will play a total of games in Germany until 2025: in Munich in 2022 and 2024, and in Frankfurt in 2023 and 2025. It is not yet known which teams will be there in the coming years. However, we can definitely count on the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, who, along with the Chiefs, Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hold marketing rights for Germany, but have not yet played a game in this country.
