Four people of Chinese origin, two men and two women, arrested in Cieza and Caravaca as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of labor exploitation, favoring illegal immigration and sexual assault, after having captured a woman of the same nationality by offering her a job with conditions that were later not met through an announcement with the false promise of regularizing their situation in Spain.

A woman of Chinese origin informed the specialized agents of the National Police that at the beginning of last year she saw the job offer in a bazaar located in Caravaca de la Cruz in an advertisement on the internet. After contacting the people responsible for it, to specify the conditions under which the work was going to be carried out, they told them that the salary was 1,400 euros per month, with one day off a week, where they would be paid for the hours. extras and that in two years of performing it, they would regularize their situation in the country. The victim, in an irregular situation and in a special situation of vulnerability due to not having financial resources and income, ended up accepting, moving from Bilbao to the bazaar located in Caravaca de la Cruz.

Upon her arrival she was received by a couple of the same nationality, owners of the bazaar where she was going to work, who subjected her to working conditions that were totally different from those agreed upon, becoming truly abusive, where in 19 months of working she did not save a single day, being subjected to long and intense work days where she hardly left home since she was continually under surveillance by her captors.

She was moved to the municipality of Cieza to work in another bazaar owned by another couple of the same nationality, under the same burdensome conditions, in addition to working in the home of the parents of the first recruiter, where she was a victim of his father, who Apparently, at one point, he attacked the woman, subjecting her to non-consensual sexual touching, and was continually threatened that if she reported any of the events she suffered, he would never carry out the necessary procedures to regularize her situation in the country, in addition to not paying her. . Finally, not bearing this situation anymore, she took the opportunity to escape from it, having to leave all of her belongings behind.

The agents carried out an investigation that culminated in the inspection of the two premises in collaboration with local police officers from Cieza and Caravaca de la Cruz, identifying and arresting the two couples responsible for them. All of them were placed at the disposal of the Caravaca Guard Court for the adoption of the appropriate precautionary measures.