Since when Forza Motorsport finally revealed itself at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase more than a month ago, more news came with a dropper. Surely the presentation has made its effect, with a decisive leap forward compared to Forza Motorsport 7 both on the obvious technical level, considering the new technologies in the field, and from the point of view of driving simulation.

These are fields that will have to be tested first hand but the direction taken by Turn 10 seems very clear, trying to push the new Forza one step further than the “classic” sim-arcade. These changes will also affect the sector multiplayerwhere new features and modes are planned.

In the new #ForzaMotorsport, we want to help you unlock your fastest self. The corner mastery system focuses your practice sessions on the trickiest areas of the track, and we’re making it more social and connected where players compete and compare corner scores in real time. pic.twitter.com/z1RrSFYuti – Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) July 27, 2022



One of these joins the classic ranking of lap times which, however, will count on another variable: accuracy. On the track, in fact, the race trajectory is as we know and above all a better way than others to tackle the curves. In fact, there will be a detector that will indicate how much mastery you will have of the curve, a system on paper similar to that seen in the Shift and his sons Project CARS, even if it should count more variables.

This would not only affect the competition but would make free practice more tangible to learn the tracks, old and new, perfectly.

