We certainly did not hide our enthusiasm when we analyzed the granite in the review Forza Horizon 5the latest automotive jewel of Playground Games which once again confirms how incredible the studio’s work is. Despite the distinctly wild and arcade soul of the title, the studio has never completely sacrificed its realistic nature and tending to simulation, creating a hybrid suitable for everyone and which above all is going to be an excellent alternative to that series of Forza Motorsport that all car lovers carry in their hearts. As happened two iterations ago, the DLC of this Forza Horizon 5 we talk about in this review is dedicated to none other than Hot Wheelsthe historic – or to tell the truth now legendary – toy cars of the Mattelwhich we will whiz on tracks whose madness is second only to the speed we will reach.

The island that is not there, there is

Hot Wheels is a brand that it needs no introduction, and in recent times we are seeing more and more around. We are not referring only to video games, but also various flashbacks on merchandise, products and advertising … and of course the ultimate car game he couldn’t help but add himself to the list.

In reality, less than a year ago we also saw a video game entirely dedicated to Mattel’s pocket racing cars (Hot Wheels Unleashed, developed by Milestone) land on the market, which convinced us not a little, but which in a certain sense turned out to be a bit “Tight” and limiting. The work done by Playground instead was able to take advantage of the great masterpiece of the base game as a starting point, creating a whole Hot Wheels Park for the occasion… above the clouds!

Already, a flying island divided into three distinct biomes, and with the central part to connect them, but not for this disconnected or less swirling. In short, this incredible and huge place will be your playground, where you can run both on the ground and – and above all – on the elevated tracks. Clearly these will not be simple orange “pieces of plastic”, but they will have all the madness and peculiarities of Hot Wheels tracks, including loopsbreathtaking jumps, circles of fireareas with the magnetic tracksections that challenge the severityhyper fans that will change the air and push us at full power, water slides to let us surf like real champions, or ice to test our skills… e more still.

Hot sky

But what should we do on this island that doesn’t exist? Clearly overcoming challenges! During the gameplay for the review of this Forza Horizon 5 DLC, we found that theadaptation it was nothing short of excellent: the campaign system dedicated to Hot Wheels, the types of races, stunts and challenges to overcome, have been integrated into a medal system, to be earned and accumulated to rise each time to a higher level, not only of difficulty, but also for the class of cars. Already, the more powerful ones we will have to sweat them first!

In short, a challenge of ever increasing difficulty with ever faster cars, and where to increase the difficulty of Drivatar at least to “Very Skillful” it will often be one of the conditions for grabbing more medals (so do not assume that it will all be a walk in the park). The proposed activities they will not be very different from those of the base game, indeed, from this point of view the Announcements they will be related only to the particularities of the tracks, or the elements mentioned in the previous paragraph. It will also be possible create our events, write the layout ourselves, and also choose some special rules to implement! Of course, this mode lacks of some flawespecially related to AI opponentswhich will follow the path designated during your “writing” including also some of the mistakes you had made.

The stage challenge that he will tell us about race after race is very interesting history of the Hot Wheels brand, but not only, also curiosities and dynamics related to everything, from cars, to tracks, to the company.

And the others?

On the level of the longevity clearly we are not at all close to that proposed by the base game, which potentially presents itself as infinite, however Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels tries to do not disfigure, especially in the face of an outlay of just under 20 Euros. The one where we could have hoped for a little more it’s about one of the basics of the DLC, the carswhich yes, they have been added and with the presence of some four wheels that have become legend, but which unfortunately come in an exaggeratedly low number: after all, if the DLC bears the name Hot Wheels in large letters, We expected than the Mattel racing cars were really many more of the simple ten proposal.

To make up for this lack, however, as usual, Playground Games gives us the opportunity to run on this flying island even with the cars we already have, and therefore to put to the test with a new challenge even the jewels we have accumulated during the main campaign.

Small comment regarding the technical aspect: clearly, based on the base game being a real extension of it, technically this DLC is flawless, and takes advantage of all the pro – graphics and not – of the basic version of the game. There have been some small additions, of course, such as new comments from radio speakers dedicated to the Hot Wheels world, but also linked to the activities we will perform and to the various locations.