Tragedy between Italy and Switzerland: killer acts in Cantello and Stabio

A double murder it’s a survivor in desperate conditions; all of which took place within a few hours and in three different places. This is the dramatic scenario that occurred yesterday, late in the evening, between Varese and the border with the Swiss. Salvatore Stefano Solazzo51 years old from Cantello (VA), he first shot a Daniele Morellocurrent companion ofEx Girlfriend and immediately afterwards he reduced the latter to death. Solazzo was finally there committed suicidewith the last shot left in the gun.

“He didn’t want to accept the end of their relation”. This is the motivation, taking up the words of the Corriere della Sera, which, according to the investigators, pushed Solazzo, a worker from Varese, to kill the current boyfriend of his partner. Daniele Morello, 47, entrepreneur, had accepted the appointment given to him by Solazzo, close to one of the drug dealing woodsprobably with the intention of inviting the worker to stop pestering the ex-partner. In this place, Solazzo consumed his first murder, firing gunshots that killed Morello. The investigators then advanced the hypothesis that the two could know each other.

After 6pm, the killer drove the seven kilometers that separate Cantello from Stabiothe first country after the border with Switzerland, to shoot at theex-girlfriend, 45-year-old of Kosovar originwhich is not dead, but is now in very serious conditions. The raid of Solazzo in spa center where the ex-partner, at the time the events happened, was working as an employee, generated panic among those present, who thought a terrorist attack.

Having escaped from the place of the crime, Solazzo ran away and, shortly after getting back into the car, he committed suicidewith the same gun used against the two previous victims.

They are now investigating the matter cantonal police and of carabinieri of the provincial command. The two departments also hypothesized that the incident could be linked to theassassination of Carmela Fabozzia 73-year-old widow and retiree, massacred last year Friday in his three-room apartment of Malnate. However, the rumors of a common path between the two murders, hypothesized because of the same point of convergence, the Swiss municipality of Stabio, which is a crossroads of commuters from Varese and Como, due to the widespread presence of shops and companies , therefore, a very high density area.



