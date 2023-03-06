The forward of Real Cartagena and the U-17 team, Rafael Santos Mercado, was hit by a bullet in the middle of a hitman attack perpetrated in a hairdressing salon in the Olaya Herrera neighborhood of Cartagena.

At 7:47 pm on the night of Saturday, March 4, an armed man entered the ‘Milan Barbershop’ hair salon and murdered 23-year-old Keiner Enrique Blanco Mercado. Both young men were chatting on their cell phones while waiting to be seen at the hairdresser’s.

The digital portal Primer Tiempo verified that in one of the shots fired by the attacker he injured the young promise of Colombian soccer in the right thigh and was wounded in the femur. He is currently under observation at the hospital to determine the recovery process the 16-year-old will need.

Due to the damage received to his leg, the soccer player will not be able to participate in the South American U-17 Championship with the Colombian National Team, where he was a permanent squad.

According to the sources consulted by the aforementioned virtual medium, Rafael Mercado would not know any of the other clients present in the commercial establishment. “Rafael was not doing anything wrong, He was there with his cell phone waiting for his turnhe was going to cut his hair ”, assured the sources, who for privacy purposes were not named.

The player also lives in the Olaya Herrera neighborhood and is a regular in calls for national teams. He trained in Talentos Cartagena and in Selecciones Bolívar, and then went to Udinese, in the Bolívar league. Now as a professional athlete at Real Cartagena, he has three games up his sleeve with the team in the Betplay Dimayor League.

