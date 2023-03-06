The Hill: Biden administration ambivalent about Ukraine’s plans to seize Crimea

The administration of US President Joe Biden is ambivalent about Ukraine’s plans for the military seizure of Crimea and is not ready to support them. The newspaper reports The Hill.

According to the publication, administration officials “remain uncertain” in this matter. In particular, they “repeatedly avoided the question of whether Washington would support Kyiv’s efforts” in this direction and put off explaining their position “until later.” “Although US officials have said that Washington will help Ukraine as much as it needs to win the war, they are unwilling to fully support Kyiv’s ambitions in Crimea,” the newspaper notes.

Journalists suggested that such a reaction was due to the fact that heavy weapons could be required to successfully establish control over Crimea: long-range missiles, tanks and aircraft.

On February 24, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was preparing for military steps to seize Crimea. According to US President Joe Biden, the return of Crimea to Ukraine may be delayed.