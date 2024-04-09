Shortly before Easter the last real Fortwo rolled out, but Smart isn't giving up and has a surprise in store to say goodbye: We're working on a successor to the two-seater, confirms European boss Dirk Adelmann.

DNobody had expected this: While Mercedes in Hambach drew a line under the European chapter of the Smart adventure by ending production of the Fortwo before Easter and probably put the last shovel into the billion-dollar grave, the Chinese, who are now in charge there, are doing it Friends of the ultra-short two-seater courage. In his obituary, European boss Dirk Adelmann not only suppresses all criticism and praises the Fortwo as “ahead of its time – unconventional and innovative at the same time.” He also holds out the prospect of a sequel: “The story therefore continues,” Adelmann promises and confirms in the conversation with the FAZ the development of a successor. The concept of the compact two-seater has proven particularly successful in the European markets.

Under the code name “Project Two”, Smart is developing a new platform that will carry several models, from an ultra-compact two-seater to a four-seater small car below the #1. And not just at Smart and within the Geely family. The Chinese are open to partners all over the world. “There is no such small, dedicated platform for electric cars anywhere else,” says Adelmann.