The trial against the young Spaniard Daniel Sancho, accused of the premeditated murder of the Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, began this Tuesday, April 9, in the court on the island of Samui (southern Thailand), eight months after the alleged crime took place.

The oral trial began around 9:45 local time (GMT+7) at the Samui provincial court, where dozens of media attended, and It is expected that in the first session all parties will make an opening statement and testify four witnesses from the Prosecutor's Office who coincided with Sancho on the nearby island of Phangan, the scene of the alleged crime on August 2.

The people who plan to testify, this April 9, are a woman who found the first remains of the deceased in a Phangan landfill, the one who rented a motorcycle to Sancho on the island and the managers of the two Phangan hotels where he stayed. the accused, one of whom the alleged murder took place.

In addition to Sancho himself, 29 years old and son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, he attends the trial this Tuesday with his father.

The young man is represented by Thai public defender Aprichat Srinuel, and the defense will argue during the trial that Arrieta's death was due to an accident during a fight, in which Sancho acted in self-defense.

For his part, the prosecutor in charge of the case, Jeerawat Sawatdichai will try to prove that it was a premeditated murderand accuses Sancho of this and two other crimes, that of hiding the body and destroying other people's documentation, due to the Colombian's passport.

The lawyers of Arrieta's family in Spain are also present at the trial.Juan Gonzalo Ospina and Beatriz Uriarte, from the Ospina Abogados law firm, who in a press conference held the day before in Samui stated that “the facts speak for themselves” and showed their confidence in the investigation by the Thai Police, questioned by the defending.

Sancho, who initially confessed to the crime at the Phangan police station, later pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder before the judge in the preliminary phase of the trial. although he accepted the charge of hiding the bodydismembered and scattered in various places in Phangan, including the sea.

The judge is expected to confirm, this April 9, the schedule of witnesses that both parties will present during the trialwhich is expected to be around fifty, in a process that will initially have 16 sessions and will be held until next May 3.

According to the preliminary court calendar to which EFE had access, the prosecution witnesses, mostly police and experts, They will declare between this Tuesday and April 19.

Defense witnesses will appear from April 25when Sancho himself and his father will do so, until May 3, the date on which the accused could make a final statement.

Arrieta's parents, Ana Marcela Arteaga and Leovaldo José Arrieta, will not finally testify at the trial, as the court has rejected their request to do so by videoconference, as the couple had requested due to the difficulty of traveling to Thailand from Colombia.

Sancho and Arrieta met in 2022 through Instagram due to their common interest in gastronomy and had seen each other several times in Spain before meeting in Phangan.

