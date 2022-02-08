Despite this refusal, Valve has been working with Epic Games to bring the Easy Anti-Cheat system to its console.

Although February is starring a good number of video games, it is also the month of Steam Deck. Valve has been polishing their console to the max, which has given us a list of verified games that are compatible with the device. However, it seems that there will be a famous title that you will miss the whole party assembled by Steam Deck: Fortnite.

Although Steam Deck implements Easy Anti-Cheat, Fortnite will not benefit from itAs published Tim SweneyCEO of Epic Games, they will not support battle royale on Valve’s initiative and therefore this installment will not be available on the platform. The manager continues with the thread of answers on Twitter and assures that “we do not trust that we can fight large-scale traps on a wide range of kernel configurations, including custom ones,” referring to the technical move to the Steam Deck ecosystem.

We already told you that Epic Games has worked with Valve to implement the Easy Anti-Cheat on the Steam Deck, which is established as one of the most important anti-cheat systems today. Although this step seemed to bring both companies closer, Fortnite will not benefit from such a move, so you will not receive patches and updates on the Valve console, at least officially.

As we continue to wait for the Steam Deck to arrive in the homes of those players who have purchased it, there are some content creators who have shared their sensations with the same. Therefore, during the last few hours the Internet has been filled with unboxing videos and even previews that detail the performance of the machine while solving the problems. most commented doubts.

