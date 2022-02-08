The first team to officially unveil its new livery for the 2022 World Cup was US Haas, who removed the veils from their VF-22 on February 4. The latest will be Alfa Romeo, which will unveil the car with an appointment scheduled for February 27. An event that, moreover, will materialize after the first test session pre-season in Barcelona, ​​scheduled from 23 to 25 February.

Due to this singular decision, various media and enthusiasts have linked the choice of the Swiss team to a hypothetical delay in the construction of the C42, such as not to allow Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou to regularly take part in tests starting from the first day. To want deny this rumor, however, was Alfa Romeo itself, which clarified its position and its program conceived in the second half of February. This was done by a spokesman for the Swiss team, who thus explained the team’s project to the microphones of the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat: “We will start our tests on Day 1 – commented – and we will dispute them with a test livery. The one we will use in 2022instead, will then be presented at a later time, ie Sunday 27 February “.