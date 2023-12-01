The nostalgia operation represented by OG Season of Fortnite proved to be an indisputable success: Epic Games has in fact announced that 100 million players they connected to the battle royale servers during the month of November 2023, recording a new record of monthly users.

The news comes from the game’s official account on X | Twitter, through which Epic Games wanted to sincerely thank the players, recalling that the news will arrive tomorrow and in the near future, with the start of Chapter 5.