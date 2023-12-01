The nostalgia operation represented by OG Season of Fortnite proved to be an indisputable success: Epic Games has in fact announced that 100 million players they connected to the battle royale servers during the month of November 2023, recording a new record of monthly users.
The news comes from the game’s official account on X | Twitter, through which Epic Games wanted to sincerely thank the players, recalling that the news will arrive tomorrow and in the near future, with the start of Chapter 5.
The Big Bang event and the start of Chapter 5.
For those who don’t know, the OG Season is a special season that started last November 3rd and will end on December 3rd which reintroduced the original mapincluding its iconic locations, weapons and vehicles, simulating the changes that occurred during Chapter 1 from week to week. The initiative has attracted the interest of many long-time players but also those who have only recently started playing and who therefore had the opportunity to discover the origins of Epic Games’ Battle Royale.
At 8pm Italian tomorrow, December 2ndinstead there will be The Big Bang, the final event that will conclude Chapter 4 of Fortnite with a virtual concert by Eminem, which will be followed by the start of Chapter 5 Season 1, Sunday 3 December 2023.
