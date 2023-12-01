Although the club has not made his appointment official, in 90min we can confirm that Iván Alonso is now the new sports director of Cruz Azul. The Uruguayan is even already making sporting decisions regarding the immediate future of the team for 2024, as the idea is to give the squad a fleeting clean-up and then fill the gaps that remain open with the signing of higher quality footballers or those who at At least they are not part of the negative inertia that the club has experienced in the last 3 years.
Alonso will not touch anyone’s heart in the country’s capital and as proof of this, the sports director confirmed in the last few hours what no one else could, the departure of Iván Morales, the Chilean is leaving by unilateral decision of the club, Well, Alonso decided to use 600 thousand dollars of the transfer budget to compensate the forward and break his contract, freeing up an untrained spot in Mexico.
Alonso could follow this path with two other players who aim to be new cases like Morales, these are Lotti and Carrera, since both Argentines return from their loans and will occupy a place on the roster and wait for Anselmi to define their positions. plans with both players, today for the sports director they are discarded, which is why his initial plan is to finalize his decisions and release his payrolls and foreign places within the machine’s squad.
#players #leave #door #Cruz #Azul