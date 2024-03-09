Russian attack | CNN: The US was preparing for a possible Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine in 2022

Another of CNN's sources says that in his upcoming book he will reveal details about how the United States prepared for the use of Russian nuclear weapons.

United States was preparing in late 2022 for Russia to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, two high-ranking US administration officials say on condition of anonymity for CNN.

It would have been the first time a nuclear weapon had been used since the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan nearly 80 years ago.

According to sources, the president Joe Biden the administration was particularly concerned that Russia would use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon.

According to the source The United States assesses the nuclear threat as high based on the “very sensitive” intelligence it receives. According to the official, the United States prepared for the situation very seriously.

“Our [Yhdysvaltojen] everything had to be planned in advance so that we would be in the best possible position should a nuclear weapon actually be used,” an administration official told CNN.

The most critical period began in the late summer of 2022 and lasted until the fall of the same year. During that time, the US National Security Council convened meetings where contingency plans were drawn up.

According to the source, the United States was preparing for a scenario that only a few years earlier would have been mostly an echo from decades ago.

In the end, the nuclear threat dissipated when the war of aggression progressed to a stalemate in eastern Ukraine from Russia's point of view.